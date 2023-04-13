From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) Governorship Election Committee set up to conduct the primary election in the state has arrived in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State according to multiple sources.

Members of the committee headed by its Chairman Major General AT Jibrin arrived at the Bayelsa Airport Amassoma Thursday morning enroute Yenagoa.

Other members of the committee are Adejoh Seer, secretary, Dr Ndubusi Agbo, Muhanned Diwar, Abdulmalik Mohammed, Mr Opemipo Olorunfemi and Hon Titi oseni.

Six aspirants have been cleared to contest the primary election. They are former Minister of State, Petroleum and former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, the 2019 governor-elect, Chief David Pereworimini Lyon, Ogomade Isikima Johnson, Prof Ongoebi Etebu Maureen, Festus Daumiebi Sunday and Joshua Maciver.

The national leadership of the party had adopted the Direct Mode of primaries to pick the governorship candidate.

Party sources said the election panel is to hold a stakeholders meeting at the party secretariat to sue to peace to have a hitch-free exercise.