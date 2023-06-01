From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, emerged the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

Governors of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, made the disclosure during the meeting with the APC National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

Addressing the party’s leadership during the meeting, the Imo governor said: “We are very delighted to be with you in this meeting after the last electoral victory of our great party. We want to also use the opportunity to congratulate you, members of the NWC, for the wonderful showing you did during the last elections.

“There is no doubt that PGF has been in place before this time and there is no doubt that we are loyal members of our great party. I want to assure you that the APC governors understand very clearly that the government each of us are presiding over belongs to the party and we know both at the federal and sub-national level that the government belongs to APC, it is APC-led government.”

“Under my watch, we will be very close to the party. The purpose of the forum is to add impetus to the activities of the party and the government. We are only going to act as salesmen that will market the policies and programmes of government,” he said.

The Imo governor further noted that; “arising from the manifesto promised to the people before the election, I can assure you that you have a team and working together with the kind of men I have seen as Progressives Governors members, I think we have gotten all it would take to ensure that policies of our government were fully market

“APC is the only party we have got in Nigeria. The governors of APC seem to be the most active governors in Nigeria. So, my assurance is that we are just constructive partners to work with the party and our loyalty to the party is absolute.

“And indeed, the party will become the envy of other parties in Africa. Whatever that we did not get before, I’m sure under my leadership, the party will get it. It is going to be a synergy, we can’t do much without you and conversely I don’t think you can do much without us. So, we are married in this business and there is no going back,” he said.

Speaking on the sideline after the meeting on the fuel subsidy removal, the Imo governor argued that; “all the presidential candidates promised they will removed fuel subsidy during the campaigns.

“The outgone government before he left, made us to know that fuel subsidy is no longer sustainable. What we are talking about now is the implementation process. How to implement the programme in a manner that it will not be too hard on the people. And I think the government is working on it.

“I have confidence on the ability of current President to navigate through the waters and take decisions that will be to the best interest of our people and the country as a nation,” he said.

On the issue of National Assembly leadership, the PGF boss said: “The President has not made proclamation for the National Assembly leadership to be inaugurated. And of course you know, APC is the majority party. At the right time, the party continue to convince and talk to stakeholders. And collectively the issues will be resolved.”

“As a forum, we are committed to the ideals of the government that is also our party. Because the federal government belongs to APC. It is APC led government. Everything that is contained in the manifesto of our great party during our campaigns are meant to be done and carried out,” he promised.