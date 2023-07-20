…Insist Nigerians ‘ll benefit in FAAC increase from fuel subsidy removal

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the platform Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have clarified that no powerful bloc in the ruling party coerced erstwhile National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu and Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, to resign their positions in the party.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the meeting of the governors at the Imo Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, Forum Chairman, Hope Uzodinma, said that their resignations have brought peace to the ruling party.

He described the resignation as voluntary instead of the speculated pressure from the APC progressive forum, stressing that they deserved commendations, respect and recognition for the services they rendered to the party.

“We had a very successful meeting, I am sure you must have heard, which I am also aware that some of you are anxious to know what is going on in our party and the country but we deliberated on so many issues that have to do with our party, the APC.

“You must have heard of the resignation of the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party. Those are voluntary actions that have been taken and with due respect to our national chairman, our secretary.

“We commended the wisdom in what they have done and they served us well in the party. We are happy with the services and the party is united, there is no crisis in the party. They are happy; we also are happy.

“So, we are in support of their actions and they would continue to be commended, be respected and recognised for the services they have rendered to our great party. There resignations have also been accepted by the leadership of the party. There is an acting chairman now and there is acting Secretary,” he said.

The PGF boss said that both the federal and state governments are excited with the increase in the volume of funds to be shared at the upcoming Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Promising on behalf of the governors to utilize it for the benefit of the people and economy, he said: “We are aware that as a result of the removal of the petroleum subsidy there will be increase in the volume of money coming to us during the Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting.

“We are working with FG to ensure that the proceeds from that FAAC are well utilized in a manner that the citizens are happy, labour happy and we also happy. The economy of the country will be protected and our economic managers supported to ensure that our solvency margin is not tampered with in the international market. Instead it will be improved upon. What has happened is something we should be happy about,” he said.

On the hardships poor Nigerians are passing through as a result of the fuel price hike due to subsidy removal, he said that the governors and the federal government are working on ways to ameliorate the problem.

“The current hardship occasioned by increase in prices of both food and petroleum products and cost of living is being addressed by the subnational governments working with federal government,” he said.