From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) of Kashere ward of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State has announced the expulsion of Muhammad Danjuma Goje over alleged anti-party activities.

Leadership reports that the party in the ward had recently constituted a panel to probe the alleged anti-party acts by the senator and former governor of the state during the 2023 elections.

Addressing newsmen in Kashere, the APC ward Chairman, Tanimu Abdullahi, explained the party took a unanimous decision to expel Goje after finding him guilty of anti-party activities such as his failure to attend the Gombe State APC rally presided over by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, failure to attend the presidential campaign rally in Gombe State which was attended by the president and vice president elect.

He added that the senator was also accused of boycotting all campaign tours of the party in his senatorial zone, Akko federal constituency, state Assembly, and ward units.

“The committee also deliberated on the allegations against Goje of hobnobbing with opposition parties and their candidates with the intent to undermine the success of the APC in Gombe State and Nigeria in general.

“Open support to opposition party candidates by hosting the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Akko federal House of Representatives candidate in his residence and offered support against the interest of his party, the APC among many other instances,” he said.

Tanimu further stated that other offenses committed by the senator include ‘making pronouncements that undermine and sponsoring a campaign of calumny to incite the public against the APC administration in the state’.

“Giving clear directives to his associates and proteges to work against the interest of the APC in Gombe State by ensuring only Goje is elected on the APC platform (using the Goje Kawai slogan) while working towards the defeat of other APC candidates at all levels.

“That the executive council of APC in Kashere ward has decided to expel Goje from the party for his numerous anti-party activities that are in breach of Article 21, Section A, subsection ii, iii, vi and vii of the APC constitution,” he said.