From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe state on Tuesday says it has endorsed the decision of the party in Kashere ward of the LGA to expel the former governor of the state and senator representing Gombe central, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the party in Akko LGA, Usman Ahmed Waziri during a press conference in Kumo, the headquarters of Akko LGA.

He said, “We wish to state categorically that we are fully in support of the APC Kashere Ward Executive Committee decision and we hereby endorse their decision to expel Senator Goje from the APC. We believe that all constitutional procedures of fair hearing and disciplinary steps have been satisfactorily followed by the Ward Executive Committee and we therefore call on the leadership of our great party APC to immediately strip Sen. Goje of all rights and privileges given to party members”.

The APC in Kashere ward had accused Goje of anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections, hence setting up a five-man committee to investigate the senator and later announcing their decision to expel him from the party.

According to Waziri, anti-party activities have no in the APC, and any member of the party who is caught in the act will be made to face the full wrath of the party’s laws no matter how highly placed they might be.

He said, “We condemn all anti-party activities, determined to sabotage or undermine our collective interest or derail the APC administration from the successes recorded under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya. Such people, no matter how highly placed, must be made to face the full wrath of the party’s laws”.

Meanwhile, Waziri on behalf of the executive committee of the APC in Akko LGA congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima on their deserved victory at the February 25 presidential election.

He said, “We are confident that the duo of Jagaban and Shettima have all it takes to mobilize all available human and material resources to take our country to new and lofty heights of unity, peace, economic vibrancy, security, and prosperity”.

“We also congratulate our dear leader and amiable Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe) on his resounding victory at the 18th March Governorship election in Gombe State as well as the overwhelming success of our candidates in the State Assembly election. The victory was indeed the manifestation of His Excellency’s personal commitment, influence, tenacity, political sagacity, and outstanding performance in office,” the APC chairman stated.