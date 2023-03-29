All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejoiced with President-elect Bola Tinubu, describing him as a democrat and true progressive that has built bridges transcending ethnic, religious and political boundaries.

The ruling party, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, noted that Tinubu’s message of Renewed Hope was heard by noble citizens that voted massively to elect him as the next President in the just-concluded election.

“The APC rejoices with Bola Tinubu, President-elect, on the auspicious occasion of your 71st birthday anniversary. We celebrate an inimitable statesman with an unyielding quest for a freer, more just and vibrant Nigeria.

“As a democrat and true progressive, you have built bridges that transcend ethnic, religious and political boundaries, and inspired many to embrace those things that unite us as one people than divide us.

“Your message of Renewed Hope was heard by our noble citizens who voted massively to elect you as the next President in the just-concluded election.

“We pray that Almighty God will renew your strength and commitment to demonstrably improving the living conditions of our people.

“As you mark your 71st birthday anniversary, the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC), leaders, members and stakeholders of our great party, join your well-wishers, at home and abroad, in praying to God to grant many more years in excellent health and divine wisdom in your illustrious service to our country and humanity,” the statement read.