From Desmond Mgboh

A leading member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Dauda Sani has decried an alleged move by the Kano State Government to rename Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano.

Daily Sun recalled that while the state owned University was founded as North-West University, Kano, by the then Kwankwaso administration, it was renamed as Yusuf Maitama University, upon the death of the Late Yusuf Maitama Sule during the Ganduje administration.

Sani, in a statement in Kano on Thursday , alleged that the new NNPP administration in the state was working hard to rename the institution after the Late Malam Aminu Kano adding that the decision had already been communicated to the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC).

Although Daily Sun could not independently confirm the move as at press time, the APC chieftain insisted that reversing the identity of institution by the administration was reckless, insensitive and yet another attempt to wipe out the legacies of the Ganduje’s administration.

He observed that despite the Late Maitama Sule’s huge record of achievements at the local, state and federal levels, he had only been eulogized and immortalized by the naming the institution after him.

He held that on the contrary, “The former PRP leader (Aminu Kano) has been immortalized by renaming of some iconic institutions after him such as the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano; Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Kano; Aminu Kano House, Abuja, among others.

He recalled that the renaming of the University after Sule’s death was presented as a bill and passed into law by the state House of Assembly, imploring the members of the Kano State Assembly to shun any attempt to amend the law of the state in this regard.

It could be recalled that Yusuf Maitama Sule died in a Cairo hospital on July 2, 2017. He was Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Power; National Guidance; former Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints, and a former Commissioner for Information in Kano State.