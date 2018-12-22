“The actions taken by the NWC is within its powers. We have made it clear that APC as a progressive party would live up to its creed of change.”

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that though it will not join issues with the ranting state party chairmen in Ogun and Imo states, there is however no going back on the dissolution of their executives for alleged disloyalty.

The two state chairmen, in separate interviews published in today’s edition of Saturday Sun, mocked the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee (NWC) over the dissolution order by the national leadership, alleging that there are existing court orders stopping such action.

They equally alleged that Oshiomhole is working to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari to pave the way for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s presidency ahead of 2023, just as they challenged the NWC to suspend or expel Governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha.

Responding to their claims, the APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the dissolution as a natural recourse, insisting that they are guilty of anti-party activities. His words: “We will not engage our members in altercation. The actions taken by the NWC is within its powers. We have made it clear that APC as a progressive party would live up to its creed of change.

“It is not possible for the party to look on when party officials make public pronouncement indicating they would undermine the party and subsequently follow the pronouncement with activities that are deliberately targeted at compromising our party and our chances at the poll.

“We have stated clearly that such actions amount to anti-party activities. The dissolution of the executive bodies is a natural recourse,” Onilu insisted in a chat with Saturday Sun.