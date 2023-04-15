From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A group, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Faithful in Bauchi State has unanimously resolved that the Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP for Bauchi State Senator Haliru Dauda Jika rejoins APC.

Jika dumped the APC after the controversial party’s primaries to join NNPP on whose platform he contested as Governor in the 2023 Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

He was defeated by incumbent governor, Senator Bala Mohammed after coming third behind the APC candidate, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday at the NUJ Secretariat, Bauchi, leader of the APC group, Comrade Ana’s Abdullahi Mato, said they unanimously resolved that Senator Jika returned to APC in the best interest of the party.

Mato explained that the decision was reached by the group after a careful observation of happenings in the party and wide consultation with some relevant and critical stakeholders of the APC.

“Our decision to take this bold and important decisions at this critical moment followed careful consideration and reflection of what transpired in the recent weeks, we consider this decision as the right move for our grant party,, the APC,” he said.

“We want to make it clear that against the background.of internal crises of suspension and counter suspension, suspicion among

officials and members of anti party activities, this decision was not made lightly.

“We are committed to ensure that, people with proven integrity and political relevance and importance are in our party, and so Senator Jika’s return is for the overall interests of the party

“We are optimistic that his decision to decamp to another pany after the questionable party primaries, is not unconnected with his interest to bring good governance and critical development projects, we are hoping this dream will achieve when he returns to the party.

“Our priority at the moment is to bring all hands on deck to the project of building our great country under the able leadership of the President – Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tintibu and Vice President – Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, which Sen Jika is a strong and close ally to the duo”

Jika was elected into the House of Representatives 2015 to represent Darazo Ganjuwa Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Abuja, on the platform of the APC.

He was elected as Senator, Bauchi Central Senatorial District in 2019 on same APC platform, being decorated as the pillar of APC since 2015.

“After losing the Governorship election in 2019 in the State, Jika remained the only hope of the party in the state,” Mato argued.

“In spite of all the political appointees in the federal government, Jika remains the only person supporting the party and its activities:.

“History will record that Senator has empowered each local government executives with mobility and others with support to kick start micro businesses.

“In light of the foregoing, considering his antecedents in the last eight years of his representation at the Green and Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

“Considering the above and the need to give hope to our teeming party faithful, we hope Senator Halliru Dauda Jika will listen to our collective call and rejoin the All Progressives Congress for the overall interests of the party and the country at large”