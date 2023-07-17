From Fred Itua, Abuja

Barely 24 four hours to the rescheduled National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the fates of the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore have been trailed by uncertainty.

Amidst stiff opposition and gang up from members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and allies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it was learnt last night that the duo have relinquished their leadership of the party.

Daily Sun gathered that some leaders of the party, championing the removal of Adamu, were unwilling to forgive him for ‘sins’ he committed when he opposed the emergence of Tinubu as presidential candidate of the party in 2022.

One of the sources told some newsmen that “consequently, there are some forces within the party who were likely to meet with Adamu last night or early today to pressure him into resigning rather than being shown the exit door.”

However, a source told PBA, an online media, at press time that “Adamu has just resigned his position as leader of the ruling party… He resigned a few minutes ago on the orders of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore is said to be following suit.”

Efforts to confirm the report from the ruling party failed as every member of the party reached kept a sealed lip.

It was however learnt that all members of the NWC “are on the same page” regarding the compulsory resignation of Adamu and Omisore.

Even if Adamu and Omisore remain in office till tomorrow, one of the sources said the NEC meeting may approve their removal and those other NWC members. He said an emergency mid-term convention maybe held soon to elect new leaders of the party, who are expected to be loyal to Tinubu

He said: “As you know, many of the new state governors have not made all their appointments. Even at that, some party officials have been appointed into government.

“At the national level, it is very likely that some national officers or members of the National Working Committee NWC would be appointed into government. Once that is done, there will be vacancies which would be filled through the convention. The convention could also provide a window to get Adamu out.”

Adamu, who was elected last year, barely a few weeks before the presidential primaries of the APC, has been engrossed in one crisis or the other, with no silver lining in sight.

Adamu’s latest troubles, which may likely consume him, is being fueled by aggrieved members of the NWC of APC, predominantly drawn from the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and South West leaders of the party who are yet to forgive him over his failed attempt to frustrate the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of the APC in June 2022.

The NWC members were reportedly angered by alleged lack of transparency in the party’s 2022 account audit, which they said was “surreptitiously secured and submitted without any of the members sighting it.”

Adamu’s latest troubles started a few weeks before the inauguration of Tinubu as president. Contrary to the established practice where the NWC of APC zoned the different leadership positions in the National Assembly, Tinubu took charge of the role and openly endorsed those he wanted.

Playing a second fiddle, Adamu-led NWC hurriedly released a statement, aligning with the position of Tinubu.

Again, as soon as Tinubu, Adamu was snubbed in the selection of aides and appointment of members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Instead, the new alternative leaders of APC from the CAN bloc and Lagos axis assumed Adamu’s responsibilities.