Supports relocation of election tribunal to Abuja

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned sponsored court cases against APC to make Rivers State a one-party state.

The Forum of Elected Ward Chairmen of the party made the observation in a communique it issued after an extraordinary meeting in Port Harcourt.

The forum’s communique, which was signed by its chairman, Ekpumogu Joshua, has also declared 100 per cent support for the leadership of the former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

It also passed a vote of confidence in the embattled party chairman, Emeka Beke, and charged all ward executives across the state, to protect the party’s constitution by investigating and summoning members of the party who openly worked against the interest of APC by misappropriating its funds and campaigning for candidates of other political parties.

The forum declared: “That we re-affirm our loyalty and support to the leader of the APC in Rivers State, former Transport Minister and former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“We subscribe 100 per cent to his leadership and totally condemn all innuendos and propaganda targeted at discrediting his leadership credentials.

“That having critically looked at Article 21(A) (iv) and identified a breach of our party’s constitution in terms of fair hearing as those who are deemed complainants/petitioners are the same persons who appointed themselves into a fact-finding committee.

“We resolve to solidly adopt and endorse the vote of confidence passed on April 6, 2023, by the Ward 3 executives of our party in Emohua LGA on the third congressionally elected chairman of the party, Emeka Beke and condemn the sponsored distractions and court cases targeted at making Rivers State a one-party state.”

According to the forum, the alleged sponsored court cases were a ploy to canvass for the withdrawal of their cases at the Election Petitions Tribunal and sell off the party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on the election tribunal, the forum declared: “We fully support the relocation of the Election Petitions Tribunal out of Rivers State in order to ensure the safety of our candidates, witnesses, lawyers and even the judges.

Similarly, the forum endorsed the position of ward executives in Tai, Obio/Akpor, PHALGA, Ahoada, Eleme, Okrika and Omuma local government areas, for invoking the relevant sections of the party’s constitution to enforce discipline against erring members and uphold the supremacy of the party.

The forum, however, condemned and rejected the embarrassment given to APC by the announcement of suspensions and dissolutions at locations or venues unknown to the party.

“We reject every attempt at balkanising our party in the state, by creating parallel structures as anything done outside the duly recognised structure or organ of the party shall remain null and void.

“We condemn the intimidation of ward executives by agents of the PDP within APC fold, who have received millions of naira to destroy the APC in Rivers State, as we shall not hesitate to publish names of these moles who are APC by day and PDP at night.

“We commend the courage and tenacity of all our candidates who have approached the tribunal to seek redress over the INEC stage-managed process in the name of elections in Rivers State. We promise our full cooperation and support to all our candidates and pray that justice prevails.”