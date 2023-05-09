From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and foremost supporter of Bola Tinubu in the presidential election, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, has urged the President-elect to appoint God-fearing Nigerians in piloting the affairs of the nation as soon as he is being sworn in on May 29.

Alawuje said it is now time for Nigerians, regardless of tribe and religion, to focus on good governance and be ready to sacrifice for what they desire, with a view to ensuring true dividends of democracy.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the APC chieftain however noted that there are some Nigerians who are still pursuing parochial goals that only satisfy their ethnic and religious interests in government which has proven as cogs in the wheel of the nation’s progress.

“May God assist the incoming president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take the country to the promised land,” he stated.

“We need good governance, competence, merit and God-fearing individuals to pilot the affairs of our country but unfortunately, many are still pursuing parochial goals that only satisfy their ethnic and religious interests in government.

“Bigotry, sentiments and prejudices have really eaten deep into the hearts of many, and these have proven as cogs in the wheel of our progress as a nation.

“If developed and serious nations are concerned majorly about getting the best hands to handle the critical sectors in their country, Africans shouldn’t be an exception.

“We must move quickly to change the unfortunate drift of brain drain of the gifted amongst us. Right policies must also be put in place to attract more diaspora remittances and attract foreign direct investment.

“It’s time for Nigerians to shun tribalism and nepotism in governance, and change our mindset in all our dealings.

Let us come together and start anew, our greatest asset is our collectivism and not our sentimental relationships,

“Today, the slogan, “One Nation, One Nigeria” that was invented by our founding fathers is only pronounced with our tongue but not deeply rooted in our hearts.

“Virtually all of us are guilty of these challenges, and it is only when we stop being parochial, tribalistic and nepotistic that we can move forward as a country,

“Our political leaders have inadvertently and deliberately implanted mutual hatred, religious intolerance and ethnic bigotry in our hearts. Many of us only grew up to meet the unfortunate situation, and we merely innocently joined the bandwagon of needless bigotry and undue hatred.

“This has eventually led to condoning and defending corruption as well as atrocities committed by our tribesmen, even if such actions impacted negatively against the nation.

“The Disciples of Justice is hereby calling on all Nigerians to come together and start working the talk for the sake of ourselves and generations to come.

“Nigerians have indeed suffered enough from this negativism but in other not to waste another year of the new government, we must forgive and accommodate ourselves, put the vestiges of the toxic electioneering campaign behind us, and see one another as compatriots – family and friends,” the statement read.