Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and business mogul, in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muatapha Asaija, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state along with his teeming supporters.

The aggrieved former member of the ruling party, claimed that he defected due the discrepancies in the last APC primaries.

Asaija, who was received by the PDP state executive and governorship candidate during the party’s campaign at Ambursa town, Birnin-Kebbi, on Sunday, claimed that APC was not fair to him during the party’s primaries.

“They were not fair to me during the just concluded primary elections. It was not free, fair and transparent.

“So, that compelled me to move out from the party with my supporters”, he said.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Sen. Isah Galaudu, who also expressed satisfaction over the defection of Asaija, described him as a very influential person in the area.

In the words of Galaudu, “We are relying on God for total victory. If the people of the state elected us.

“I will empower farmers and I will never cheat anybody in terms of the disbursement. We shall pay pensioners their entitlements without any delay,” he said.

In his remarks, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Saidu Haruna, assured party supporters and electorate that if PDP win the governorship election in 2019, the party would formed a formidable administration that would impact positively direct on the lives of the electorates.

Earlier, the Kebbi State PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Abubakar Mallam, has urged the people of Ambursa that poverty has been their major problems to be tackled, “We have suffered and by the grace of God by the year 2019 is going to be over,” he added.

