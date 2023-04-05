From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Joe Korka-Waadah, has petitioned the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, on the indiscriminate intimidation, attacks and detention of members of the opposition parties in the state.

Korka-Waadah, also a Canadian citizen and political management consultant, made the petition on the heels of the Monday attack on the governorship candidate of APC in the last general election, Tonye Cole, state party’s chairman, Emeka Beke, and other leaders of the party, by suspected thugs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC stalwart in his petition dated April 4, 2023, said it was worrisome the havoc the Governor Nyesom Wike-led ruling party was perpetrating to muzzle the opposition parties in the state.

He expressed: “Rivers people and the entire world are watching the havoc perpetrated by Governor Wike in concert with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the opposition parties in the state.

“It was a horrible sight to behold as PDP thugs manhandled and attacked the governorship candidate of the APC in the 2023 election, Pastor Tonye Cole and Emeka Beke, the state party chairman.

“Since the general elections, arrests and detention of opposition party members have continued in the state.

“The attack on Pastor Tonye Cole which left him with various degrees of injuries and literally pulling down of the APC flags at its secretariat, are both criminal, offence and attempted murder.

“What is happening in Rivers State is a rape of democracy, judicial ambush, unprofessionalism by the Nigeria police. These reckless open shows of madness are obviously an invitation to anarchy and a force on citizens to resort to self-defence and help.”

Korka-Waadah wondered why the Canadian government, known for championing democratic good governance, has not condemned the rape of democracy in Nigeria.

He urged the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria to act in a way that democracy could be protected in the country, particularly Rivers State.

He said: “As a country known to champion democratic causes, it is so sad that till now, Canada, a known leader and voice, has neither condemned the attacks nor condemned the rape on democracy that took place in the general election.

“As a Canadian and a Nigerian in the diaspora, it is disappointing that our country’s high commissioner in Nigeria has been silent while these killings and rape of democracy continue.”