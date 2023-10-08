From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gabriel Bravo Oluohu, has commended Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, for his remarkable performance in office as the state chief executive.

Oluohu, in a statement, on Sunday, said that as a stakeholder in the state, he has assessed the Governor’s first 100 days in office, and can confirmed that he has recorded unprecedented achievements beyond the expectations of the people of the state.

He enumerated the Governor’s achievements to include introduction of tuition-free for all indigenes of the state at both primary and secondary schools, payment of N10,000 increment for workers’ salary in the state and restoration of Calabar to its former glory as one the cleanest cities in the country, among several others.

Oluohu, who was the immediate-past Supervisory Councillor for finance and Investment further described the Governor as focused and far-sighted leader whose strategic planning has moved the state forward.

He, however, appealed to the people of the state, particularly politicians to be patient with the administration, stressing that the governor was not expected to do miracle immediately in the face of economic reality, but to study critically so as to enable him take the state to a promise land.

The former official of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), while lamenting on the infrastructural decay in state, further advised the people of the state to be cautious and support the government to take infrastructural development as priority.

He therefore, assured with confidence that Otu’s achievements at the end of the day would supercede the previous administrations.