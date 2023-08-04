From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Sani Shinkafi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Bello Matawalle as minister.

Shinkafi, in a statement yesterday, said Matawalle’s appointment has further renewed Nigerians confidence in President Tinubu’s determination to redirect the ship of the nation to the path of rectitude.

Part of the statement read: “A proven leader, administrator and grassroots politician, Dr Matawalle will add value in the government of President Tinubu as citizens yearn for dividends of democracy.

“He is a team player, an experienced politician who served as commissioner, three times member of House of Representatives and Executive Governor of Zamfara State for one term.

“Matawalle delivered Zamfara State to Tinubu with the highest number of votes in whole North West region. Tinubu has renewed the confidence of members of APC in Zamfara State by appointing him a Minister.

“Dr Matawalle’s achievements as the action governor of Zamfara State despite security challenges were eloquent testimony of his competence, capacity and courage to meet the yearnings, aspirations and expectations of the people under his watch.

“A man of integrity, Dr Matawalle will justify the confidence Nigerians reposed in him in the quest for a strong, stable, progressive, equitable and peaceful democratic society.”

He urged Nigerians to set aside partisan politics and join hands with President Tinubu in building a better nation.

“He has assembled the best ministerial team that will renew hope of the people in the fatherland and make Nigeria great again.

“With God on our side, the nation will overcome the current socio-economic, political and security challenges,” he added.