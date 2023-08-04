From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

All Progressives Congress ( APC) senatorial candidate, in Anambra Central, in the 2023 polls, Chief Kodlichukwu Okelekwe, has expressed excitement over the nomination of former acting national chairman of the party, Abubakar Kyari, as as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Okelekwe, in a statement, said Kyari’s nomination affirms his generally acclaimed exemplary leadership and dedication to public good at all levels. He noted that the party leader has earned a reputation for visionary and inspiring leadership, as well as consistently striving for excellence and betterment of our society.

The APC chieftain expressed optimism that the nominee will deploy his vast knowledge and experience in governance to tackle the complex challenges of “ministerial responsibilities.”

According to him, the former APC acting chairman’s ” commitment to the welfare of our nation is easily gleaned from his progressive and unblemished service as Commissioner, Member House of Representatives and Senator, not to mention his recent rescue stint as National Chairman of our great Party.

“His nomination speaks to the deep trust and confidence in the Capacity and Expertise garnered throughout his career distinguished by strong leadership, remarkable foresight and unwavering dedication to the promotion of growth, prosperity and progress of our beloved country.

“His outstanding reputation in public service and deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of society marked him out as an indispensable and indisputable choice in the cabinet of Mr President and the service of our nation.”