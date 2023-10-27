From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

National Organizing Secretary of All Registered APC Support Groups (ARAS-G) For TINUBU/SHETTIMA South East, Chief Chibunna Ubawuike has congratulated Prisident Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his victory at the apex on Thursday.

This is even as he has called on the presidential candidates of both the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to join hands with President Bola Tinubu to build a better Nigeria for all.

Recall that the a panel of justices of the Supreme court led by Justice Inyang Okoro dismissed the petitions filed by both the candidates of the PDP and LP, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi seeking to nullification the presidential victory of president Tinubu .

Ubawuike who is also the convener Concerned Ndigbo Lagos /IGBO APC PROGRESSIVES ROUNDTABLE (SIAPRO), noted that the judgement laid to rest the tussle over the Presidential seat and removes all encumbrances and deliberate landmines on the path of the president from fully delivering the dividends of democracy.

He said the unanimous verdict of the apex court has further affirmed the integrity of the last presidential election.

“Now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR in his commitment to building the great nation of our dreams .

I implore the petitioners to gracefully accept the final verdict of our Apex Court, accept the hand of fellowship extended to them by Mr President and join him in the arduous task of nation building.

I commend patriotic Nigerians for their unflinching solidarity, fidelity and belief in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and the Renewed Hope Administration.

Let’s all join hands in moving Nigeria forward and restoring its glory amongst the comity of Nations.” He said .