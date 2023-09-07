From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A chieftain of Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osarobo Idahosa, yesterday, called on the federal and state governments to create job opportunities in order to curtail cult related killings in the state.

Recall that the state has been engulfed with cult killings in recent time.

Statistics shows that no fewer than 15 persons have been reportedly killed in suspected cult-related shootings in Benin City and Auchi in Edo State in the last one month

The latest of the killings were said to be four victims reportedly shot dead yesterday at Upper Mission, Okhun and Oluku areas of the state.

He made the call while reacting to the recent cult clash resulting to a number of deaths in the state.

Osarobo said the youths have the time and energy to engage in cult related activities because they are idle.

The APC chieftain said their energy can be channelled into something meaningful if the opportunity is provided.

He lamented that the youths who ought to have been the leaders of tomorrow are busy killing themselves all in the name of cultism.

“When a government create jobs for the youths, they have solved a lot of problems in the state and any good government knows that and will always focus more on how to engage the youths and create the environment for them to strive, but when a government fails to engage the youths, you will see a lot of crimes here and there and that is what we see today.

“Every youth in the state needs to be engaged and when they are engaged, crime will be reduced.

“When they don’t have meaningful engagements, they can go into a lot of things, creating problems here and there but when they’re well engaged, you can see that a lot of crime will be reduced”, Osarobo said.

He added that the federal and the state government can train the youths on various skills to keep them off crimes.