From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and National Coordinator of the Disciples of Justice, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, has called on politicians lobbying for political appointments to stop and allow President-elect Bola Tinubu to compose a competent team that will serve the country better.

Alawuje added that Tinubu should be given breathing space to take the right decisions the right choices on how to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the current socio-economic challenges.

The APC chieftain made the call in a press statement on Thursday.

He noted that why lobbying is an undisputable democratic practice, intense lobbying could force the leaders into embracing favouritism and jettisoning competence which in turn encourage eye service from the appointees.

“I am urging politicians to prioritise national interest above personal interest by allowing the president-elect and his deputy to compose a team of competent personnel that will deliver the good as he had done in the past.

“We should remember that this is how they started in 2015 which led the first tenure of President Muhammad Buhari to be embroiled in in-fighting within the APC, leading to a loss of concentration on how to solve Nigeria’s problems and how to provide for needs of Nigerians.

“We were rather focused on managing the crucibles of the Sarikis, the Ekweremadus, the Melayes and the Dogaras of this world. it was a battle that frustrated President Muhammadu Buhari and practically wasted the first four years of the All Progressives Congress in government.

“Nigerians know those who were responsible for such ungodly acts, and it appears they have started again.

“If truly we are all working with the sincere intention on how to liberate Nigeria from its challenges, we should all return to prayer mode to ask Almighty God to assist and guide the new leadership instead of fighting for personal gains or individual benefits.

“It’s on record that I warned APC about the emergence of Senator Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as National Assembly leaders that the whole scenario schemed to destroy President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and disconnect him from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against 2019, but my warnings fell on deaf ears. Today we are all regretting it. These same people have started again.

“Asiwaju has the record of those individuals and groups who worked for his success at the primary and he knows who genuinely worked for his success at the general election.

“Asiwaju knows and we also know those who worked against his presidency behind the scene, just as he knows those who only joined him when they realised their evil plan could fly no more.

“In the history of Nigeria, there has not been a time when the opposition waged a political war against any contestant as we witnessed in the 2023 general election. Hence, the reason the Disciples of Justice (formerly Disciples of Jagaban) started the campaign even before Asiwaju himself declared his ambition.

“My appeal, therefore, goes to those groups and individuals who truly and sincerely worked for the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency to realise the battle is not over until he conquers those who only thrive in the misfortune of the majority Nigerians. We know them and they also know themselves.

“Tinubu should be allowed to concentrate on providing Nigerians with the common needs and in battling the problem of security, economic crisis as well as ethnic and religious crises across the country.

“To all sincere support groups and individuals, we must not relent until good governance is delivered and Nigerians get fully liberated,” the statement said.