From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate, for Anambra Central Senatorial zone, Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, has congratulated speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Okelekwe, in a statement, on Monday, also felicitated with former Benue State governor, George Akume, on his appointment as Secretary to Government of the Federation ( SGF).

The APC leader, while felicitating with Gbajabiamila noted that the speaker’s appointment as Chief of Staff to the President ” has been generally applauded because having successfully moderated the House of Representatives”, he is ” well fitted to oversee the hob and clearing house for the governance of our nation.”

According to him, :”We have no doubts that you will bring your expertise and wealth of experience to bear on this pivotal role at the centre of national governance. ”

Also, Okelekwe, who described Akume’s appointment as well deserved, expressed satisfaction that the SGF’s wealth of experience in the Executive arm, as a two time governor, as well as in the legislature as a member of the Nigerian Senate has prepared for the tasks of governance..

“This is a vast and critical role, being the general coordinator as well as the vital link and liaison with all stakeholders and institutions of governance in this country.

“We are reassured that your wealth of experience both in governance and in the legislature has adequately prepared you for this very challenging and critical role in pursuit of great success in governance and development of our nation,” he stated.