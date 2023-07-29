From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

North Central elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the ruling party in acting capacity.

The elders made their stand at a press conference held in Abuja, describing Ganduje as the best person for the job.

Representative of the North Central elders, Gen Lawrence Anebi Onoja (rtd), hinged their choice of Ganduje on the effort and genuine desire to sustain the initiatives for good governance.

Members of the forum include former military governor of Plateau and Katsina states from Benue, Mrs Cesnabmihilo Dorothy Nuhu-Aken’Ova, former presidential aspirant, Musa Mwanti Bwari, APC Deputy Chairman FCT, Ishaya R. Pam, member APC Presidential Campaign Council 2023 from Plateau, Dr. Mathias Terwase Byuan, former 2023 governorship aspirant in Benue, Salihi Bala, Deputy Controller General of Prisons (rtd), Benard Ochepa, former House of Representatives member, Dr Joseph Azi, former Director, Federal Ministry of Finance/member APC Presidential Campaign Council 2023, Mohammed Isah Lapai.

Others are member APC presidential Campaign Council 2023, Umar Sanda, Engr Alkali Baba, APC Elders Forum Nasarawa State, Danjuma Ali Muhammad, former presidential candidate, Abdullahi Sadiq, Linus Ogba, Suleimon Olola, Dr. Kolo Gene, Zacharia A. Dikko, Tanko Yusuf. J B, Abdullahi M. Kani, and Jummai L. Johnson.

In his address, Onoja said: “Today marks another historic moment for our great party the APC, in its continuing efforts to rejig itself for greater tasks at the next level we all aspire to attain.

“As you are aware, the successes and achievements of our great party like any other organization is a function of good leadership. That has been our secret all these years.

“Again, as you are aware, there is a vacuum in the leadership of our great party which has led us to election victories and successful transition, following the resignation of the former chairman Abdullahi Adamu.

“In the effort and genuine desire to sustain these initiatives for good governance, the Progressive Governors Forum of our party under the chairmanship of Governor Hope Uzodinma recently decided to act swiftly in endorsing a candidate so as to avoid any leadership gap in the party.

“They did that also in their wisdom, and in line with the approval of the leader of our party, President Bola Tinubu, on the candidate of choice. That candidate is none other than the former Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje. They have weighed his leadership capacity, commitment and experience to lead the party well before taking that decision.

“It is not surprising therefore that since the progressive governor’s forum endorsed and announced Ganduje’s candidature, many political interest groups have similarly endorsed him to lead the party in an acting capacity,” he noted.

Speaking further, Onoja said APC elders in the North Central Zone, have in continuation of the series of endorsements also endorsed Abdullahi Ganduje.