From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has recanted his earlier statement that the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, is in state of extreme incapacity, and hospitalised.

The party’s boss had while addressing the state chairmen during a meeting held on Monday described the Ondo governor as incapacitated.

According to him; “It is our hope and prayers that he wi be speared and brought home soonest. In the same vein, we regret to announced, the extreme incapacity of the Governor of Ondo state who we understand has been hospitalised oversea. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery.”

However, recanting, the statement signed by the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, noted that; “the attention of the national headquarters APC has been drawn to a report, credited to the National Chairman; Adamu, in the 11th July, 2023.

“The headline, “Akeredolu in state of extreme incapacity, hospitalised”, bore a tinge of the usual mischievous, wicked and insensitive reportage, sponsored by desperate politicians.

“The National Chairman was indeed excited at the reports on the rate of recovery of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return. It, therefore, smacks of mischief and unabashed abandonment of professional ethics for a reporter to present this gross misrepresentation, a mischievous twist, as news.

“At no time did the National Chairman mention that the Governor was in a state of “extreme incapacity” in the meeting of 10th July 2023 or anytime for that matter.

“He is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the Executive Council Committee platform yesterday.

Members of the public are advised to ignore this news as the contents therein exist in the realm of the imagination of workers of iniquity.

“Mr. Governor is NOT incapacitated. He will return to his duty as soon as the doctors certify him fully fit to do so,” the statement read.