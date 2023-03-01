By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State chapter of the APC has called on law enforcement in the state to arrest Adamawa North Senator Ishaku Abbo for assault, attempted murder and the kidnapping of one Saidu Naira, an Acting Deputy State Chairman of the party.

The party said, the State Executives have been briefed of an incident involving Sen. Ishaku Abbo, where Saidu Naira was physically attacked, stabbed, kidnapped and beaten by a group of thugs sponsored by Sen. Abbo.

The party made the allegations known in a press release, issued by the Ag. State Chairman of the party, Samaila Tadawus.

The statement reads, “The State Executives comprising the state Exco and Local Government Party Chairmen have been briefed of a very ugly and inhuman accident where the Ag State Deputy Chairman of our great party was brutally attacked, beaten and stabbed with a knife on Friday night during a stakeholder meeting in Mubi.

“He was later bundled in a booth of a vehicle and taken away with his car ransacked and his personal belongings taken away. It took the intervention of the military before he was dropped unconscious at the Mubi Police Station.

“The ugly incident was said to be perpetrated by Sen. Ishaku Abbo and his sponsored thugs as attested by naira himself and the local government Party Chairman, Usman Isa.”

The party while addressing the issue of alleged violent conduct by the Senator said, “In view of the foregoing, we strongly and totally condemn the inhuman action of the Senator and his sponsored thugs and hereby call on the relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute the culprits for kidnapping, attempted murder and assault.

“Meanwhile, we wish Saidu Naira who is currently receiving medical attention in Abuja a very quick recovery.”

Senator Ishaku Abbo was the only APC candidate that emerges as winner in the just concluded national assembly elections.