From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, approached the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, seeking the dissolution of 68 Local Government Area Caretaker Committee Chairmen in the state for allegedly occupying the position illegally.

In a suit filed by its lead counsel, Ayodele Kusamotu, prayed the court to declare as illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional, all those occupying the positions in Osun State Local Government Councils, Osun State Local Council Development Areas, Osun State Council Area offices and Osun State Local Council Administrative Offices.

The claimant argued that the first defendant in the case, Governor Ademola Adeleke lacks constitutional power to forward names of certain persons to the Osun State House of Assembly through the Speaker to screen and confirm such names to be appointed as caretaker committee Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Secretaries, Special Advisers, members among others.

The APC also prayed the court to compel all the council Chairmen inaugurated on 16th August 2023, to refund all salaries, estacodes, imprest, allowances, and benefits received from the day of inauguration.

The suit HOS/M210/2023 filed and dated 30th October 2023, obtained by our correspondent in Osogbo, on Tuesday, joined Adeleke and 71 others including the House of Assembly, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, the Attorney General, and the Commissioner for Justice, as respondents.

“Within 42 days after service of this summons on them, inclusive of the day of such service cause an appearance to be entered for them to this summons which is issued upon the application of All Progressives Congress, Osun State which claims for declaration of inauguration of caretaker committees into Osun State Local Government Councils, Osun State Local Government Councils Development Areas, Osun State Local Council Area Offices and Osun State Local Council Administrative Offices as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

“An order for nullification of caretaker committees into Osun State Local Government Councils, Osun State Local Government Councils Development Areas, Osun State Council Area Offices and Osun State Local Council Administrative Offices.

“An order directing the Osun State Local Government Councils, Osun State Council office and Osun State Local Council Administrative Office caretaker committees to refund salaries, estacode, imprest, allowances, allowances, benefits and any other emoluments received from the day of inauguration till date back to the account of the Osun State government/Local Government Joint Account

“General damages of N200 million jointly or severally against the 1st-5th defendants in favour of the claimant. Cost of action at N10 million,” the suit added.