By Steve Agbota

The Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa, on Friday made history with its berthing of a 300m vessel.

In a statement issued yesterday to confirm the milestone, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said the unprecedented development is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko and the management team to sustain investment in port infrastructure and equipment that enable operational excellence.

The vessel, Kota Cantik, which is translated to mean “beautiful point,” is designed to carry up to 6600 TEUS at a time, signaling a turning point and signposting the possibilities that improved infrastructure and equipment upgrades can produce.

Recall that while recently commissioning two ultra-modern control towers aimed at boosting the safety of navigation and scaling up Apapa and TinCan Ports to acceptable international standards, the managing director had reiterated the authority’s resolve to “equip the ports for performance that meets and indeed exceeds stakeholders’ expectations.”

Responding to the development, the Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex, Mr. Charles Bamidele Okaga, said Apapa Port is poised to continuously improve on the quality of service that made this milestone possible.

He assured the liner, Pacific International Line, that the requisite efficiencies to berth the 350-meter vessel are already in place.

“This exceptional delivery by Apapa Port, coming on the heels of the reception in the month of May of MSc Maureen, a vessel with a length overall of 300m and a breadth of 40m, which berthed at the TinCan Island Port Complex in Lagos, demonstrates the Authority’s readiness to create and sustain improved performance,” the statement added.