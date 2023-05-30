By Zika Bobby

The Astro-turf Mini Stadium at Caulcrick was filled with excitement as Apapa Local Government hosted the 2023 Children’s Day celebration.

Council Chairman, Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, said children have the right to healthy living, good education and the right to special healthcare which parents and families must provide.

She said children are our future and they hold the key to the sustenance of our society, as she urged parents, guardians, school teachers and other stakeholders to put their hands on deck to stand up for the children, to nurture, inculcate and produce responsible leaders of tomorrow.

Mike Egbayelo, special adviser on Youths and Sports, while welcoming the students and teachers to the event, said children are our adorable treasures in Apapa and that the council leadership will continue to prioritise a healthy and excellent education for youths.

The event was marked by parade, games, cultural display and drama to the admiration of students and teachers.

Education Secretary, Fausat Olawepo, applauded the council chairman for her support and also thanked the pupils and teachers present.