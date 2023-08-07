As part of its contribution to ease sufferings of the people, the Apapa Local Government Area of Lagos State, has rolled out palliative measures that would run for six months.

Council chairman, Idowu Senbanjo, said every Nigerian is entitled to the palliative as it had no political, religious or tribal colouration.

“We have structured it in a way that it has nothing to do with your political affiliations. These palliatives are in different categories. We have transportation palliative where we have involved the use of 100 buses. We have already met with the transporters and their unions and they have agreed to be part of this project.

“They charge N200 per drop but with our new arrangement, it will now be N100 per drop. This is only for buses plying Apapa routes. I want to thank all drivers that have decided to partake in this laudable project. God will surely reward you.

“The other palliative we have is the food palliative. We do not intend to give out food but have rather asked all residents of Apapa to come and register. We are giving out N10,000 per household and this will be distributed to 1,000 people, and we are looking at a six months process. We expect that this money will be used to buy food stuff from the market. This is a time when we need to support each other, and see ourselves as Nigerians. We are in this together and we will surely get out of it together. We must ensure, support and loved ourselves.

“As part of our palliative, we also have health insurance scheme, Ilera Eko Health Insurance Scheme. We already have 250 beneficiaries and we are rolling out another 100. Also in the pipeline is our plan to feed primary school children in Apapa. This will kick off soon.”