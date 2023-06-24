…Asks Ogalla, other security chiefs to hit the ground running

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A socio-cultural organisation, Anyi-Anyi, has congratulated Hon Benjamin Kalu, over his election as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR).

The group also hailed the Chief of Naval Staff (CoNS), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, and the Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, John Uwajumogu over their appointment.

The group further congratulated other Nigerians who have either been elected or appointed into various organs and institutions of government.

In a statement made available to Sunday Sun by its National Leader, Barr Anthony Okolo, Anyi-Anyi, called on the Naval Chief and other security chiefs to hit the ground running against the backdrop of the insecurity plaguing the country.

Okolo stated that Kalu who was elected unopposed as the deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, is a vibrant young man who found grace early in life, having attained public office in his mid-20s.

While wishing Kalu luck and success as he discharges his legislative duties, Okolo urged Kalu and other Igbos who were elected or appointed, to make the Igbo nation and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu proud by discharging their duties accordingly.

He further tasked them not to fail Nigerians, but to use their wealth of experience in public service and to ensure that they live up to the mandate of their offices, in honour of Nigerians who have passed through difficult times in the last eight years.

The group noted that Tinubu’s line of appointment of security chiefs in which the Federal Character is reflected, is a welcome development.

Okolo said that at least, after eight years of lopsided appointments into the security architecture of the country, Tinubu’s appointments is a reflection of a new light in Nigeria’s security formation.

The group tasked Tinubu on fair and equitable distribution of the remaining positions and appointments, explaining that the call became necessary against the backdrop of the fact that no South Easterner is heading the executive or legislative branch apart from Kalu, who was elected the deputy speaker of the lower (green) chamber of the National Assembly.

“We commend the president for these appointments; most striking is the president’s choice of Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla. He is a distinguished officer. His wealth of experience speaks volume of him.

“Owing to his experience in the Nigeria Navy, I have no doubt that Ogalla will surpass the expectations of President Tinubu, and indeed Nigerians.

“The point must be made clear that Ogalla’s appointment is a welcome indication that President Tinubu will run a more inclusive government than his predecessor. If this trend is continued, it will go a long way in creating more confidence in the federal government.

“The choice of a South Easterner by Tinubu to serve as Special Adviser on Industry, Trade, and Investment, according to Okolo, is not by accident, given the acumen of the people of the region in that field of endeavour,” Okolo said.

Okolo charged Uwajumogu on early delivery on the expectations of his office.

“We expect our brother to play a role in ensuring an even-handed approach to issues concerning trade and investment. Where the last government failed woefully, this government has an opportunity to chart a new beginning,” Okolo said.

While assuring Ogalla and others of Anyị-Anyị’s support in the discharge of his duties, Okolo prayed for a successful tenure for Kalu, Ogalla and Uwajumogu.