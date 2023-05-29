From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku; Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande and pioneer Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq are among 338 persons nominated by the Federal Government as recipients of the 2023 special national honours.

In the list released yesterday, Anyaoku is the sole nominee for Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON; 22 others for Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR); 21 for Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), 78 names for the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

In the same vein, 85 persons are to be awarded Officer of the Order of Niger (OON), 52 for Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR), 22 for the Member of the Order of Niger (MON) and three for Federal Republic Medal (FRM 1).

A circular by Mrs Ibiene Roberts, permanent secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, said all award recipients are to send hard and soft copies of their citations/resumes to the Secretary, National Honours Award Committee, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs (FMSDIGA) on or before Wednesday.

“They will thereafter come to the FMSDIGA office located at the Federal Secretariat, Phase 1, Central Business District for collection of their Certificates and Medals on Thursday June 1,” she said.

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma was bestowed with the CON a day after the Rivers State government conferred on Uzodimma its highest Honour of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS).

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, the Federal Government honoured Uzodimma in recognition of his immense contributions to national development and unity.

He said the government and people of the state received the news of the award with excitement.

He said the award was also a vindication of Uzodimma’s tireless commitment to national cohesion and his patriotic zeal in the discharge of his duties.

Emelumba said the people of the state were particularly appreciative of President Muhammadu Buhari’s love for the Governor and the people of the state.

He said Uzodimma will continue to be at the vanguard for national cohesion and growth both as a public officer and patriotic Nigerian.

Other awardees include Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe; former Secretary General of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), late Mohammed Barkindo and Supreme Court judge, Chima Nweze.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige got upgraded from the Officer of Order of Niger (OON) to Commander Order of the Niger (CON).

Terry Waya, a Nigerian businessman; Wale Edun, an economist and member of the presidential transition committee (PTC), Awele Elumelu, co-founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and chairperson of Avon Medical Practice Limited, were among those listed for the award of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Also honored are Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President-elect; Owen Omogiafo, President of Transcorp Group; Sharon Ikeazor, minister of state for Niger Delta Affairs; Gboyega Oyetola and Rauf Aregbesola, both former governors of Osun State.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State, Wale Adebayo has congratulated former governors of the state, Bisi Akande, Gboyega Oyetola and Rauf Aregbesola for their nominations.

In a congratulatory message signed by the IPAC chairman, he showered encomiums on the former governors.