By Christy Anyanwu

As Lions Club International District 404A1, 2022/ 2023 service year ends today, the club on Sunday held District Governor’s recognition & Award Luncheon at Officers Mess, Victoria Island to acknowledge and say ‘Thank you ‘to members who have gone extra mile to ensure the success and upliftment of the club.

Mr Anogwi Anyanwu, the out going district governor at the event acknowledged Almighty God for the success of the tenure and also earmarked various activities carried out during his tenure.

He disclosed that the Lions Club under his district has spent N26 million in executing various projects in the outgoing service year.



“The major project we did this year is to provide receptacles for the collection of plastic bottles. We produced and distributed 88 receptacles in five states where our districts exist, including Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Edo and Delta states.

“The aim of that project is to call people’s attention to the fact that plastic waste disposal is a problem, so they need to be properly disposed off. We build those receptacles and place in them strategic locations where they are used to collect bottles.”

The aim is for people to dispose off their plastic inside the receptacles so recyclers will pick them up. Improper disposal of plastic bottles clogs the drainage and waterways which also creates flooding.

According to him, the club also performed more than a hundred cataract surgeries through different clubs outreach programs.

“We Feed the Hungry programme at the destitute home, Oko Baba, Ebutte-Metta, where we served food to over 1000 people.

While on that course, we discovered that the refuse dump has not been cleared for a long time, so we had to mobilise resources to clear the refuse. We accomplished quite a lot of things this year.”

Giving a breakdown of the project cost, Anyanwu said: “The cataract surgery project cost about N5 million. The plastic waste disposal project cost N50,000 each, so 88 of them cost N4.4 million. The Feeding the Hungry programme fed over 1000 people, that cost about N2 million, including several other projects different clubs carried out.

“Also, some clubs under our districts donated hospital equipment while some others donated drugs. We donated equipment and medical supplies to our Lions Clinic at Sagamu Interchange, which attends to people who are involved in accidents. One of our clubs in Ikorodu donated hospital beds, another club in Warri donated five delivery beds to a hospital in Warri among other donations.”

In her views, Chairperson planning committee, Lion Omotunde Johnson said: “The district governor’s recognition and award luncheon is to appreciate all the Lions who worked so hard to ensure that we made the modest achievement in the outgoing Lions year, which began July 1, 2022 and will end in June 30, 2023.