.vows to win November guber election

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senator Samuel Anyanwu on Wednesday emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) after a delegate election conducted at the State party Secretariat in Owerri,the Imo State capital.

Announcing the result, the chairman of the panel for the election, Kenneth Okon disclosed that Anyanwu who is the sole aspirant for the election polled 802 votes which had 915 members as accredited delegates.

Anyanwu in his acceptance speech thanked members of the party and delegate for finding him worthy to be the party’s flag bearer in the governorship election scheduled for November, 11.

He assured all his party members of victory in the forthcoming governorship election even as he noted that it will mark the beginning of a new dawn in the State.

Anyanwu who said that he would come up with his manifesto soon,however revealed that insecurity would top the list of his campaign promises as well as creation of wealth.

He said “People of Imo who has been subjected to several inhuman treatment ,they should look up to PDP,they can’t wait to usher in a pursposful leader that will salvage them from insecurity, today marks the journey”.

Anyanwu also commended former governor of the State,Emeka Ihedioha who had earlier stepped down to contest the primary of the party,insisting that his sacrifice for the party will never be forgotten.

He said ” I appreciate Emeka Ihedioha for his sacrifice,his sacrifice for the party will never be forgotten ,i urge the party to continue to remain united, i promise we’re going into the election to win,and I assure you we would win.

Earlier,State chairman of the party,Charles Ugwu while congratulating Anyanwu on his victory said he is glad the processes for the election were all duly followed.