From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 northern states otherwise known as northern CAN have accused its chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, of running the association as a sole administor who requires nobody’s input or suggestion in decision making.

They said the current executive led by Rev. Pam, have overstayed their tenure in office having spent statutory three years in office, yet, unwilling to conduct election that would usher in new executive.

Available records indicated that the current executive of northern CAN led by Rev. Pam was elected for the second tenure in office in May 4th, 2019, alongside other officials to serve for another three years.

Other elected officials include Danladi Yerima as Secretary, Apostle Adeshina as Assistant Secretary, Andrew Dodo as Treasurer, Sunday Ibrahim as financial secretary.

Others are: Elder Samari as Auditor, Raphael Adejumobi as Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Joseph as Director Research, and Gilbert Jechonia as PRO.

Gilbert Jechonia, a member of the current executive and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed that the tenure of the current executive of northern CAN led by Rev. Yakubu Pam, expired in May but they are yet to get new executive for some reasons.

“Election is yet to be conducted because the Chairman of the Association has been out of the country. He returned about a week ago. So, hopefully, there will be a meeting soon to discuss the issue, and possibly fix a date for the election that will produce a new executive.”