From Desmond Mgboh Kano

A wave of political anxiety has gripped the ancient city of Kano as the governorship elections tribunal is set to deliver its judgment on the 2023 governorship elections in the state

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge had earlier reserved its judgement and had on Monday announced its judgement date for today.

Daily Sun investigation indicated that the panic mode is majorly among the members of the ruling party and their arch rival, the All Progressives Congress ,(APC) while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has remained nonchalant over the unveiling development.

The much expected verdict has equally divided the state into two roughly equal parts with those opposed to the incumbent governor praying fervently for the tribunal to sack him and his team from the Kano Government House.

Daily Sun gathered that ahead of Wednesday’s judgement, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Nasiru Gawuna had returned to the state amid cheers from his supporters, who are largely optimistic of victory at the tribunal.

On its part, the sympathizers of the New Nigeria Peoples Party have been organising prayers in different parts of the state in the past one month, seeking favourable judgement from the tribunal.

They were equally hopeful of victory at the tribunal.

In the meantime, the police in the state have restricted vehicular traffic around the Bompai area of the court where the judgement will be delivered. A security source indicated that security arrangements will be expanded by tomorrow morning to check any breakdown of law and order.