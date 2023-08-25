From Fred Itua and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Anxiety has gripped the governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi states as Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa bicker over Appeal Court judgment.

The Apapa-led faction yesterday, declared that the ruling of court in Imo State has validated the status of the trio as the party’s authentic candidates.

This was even as he stressed that the judgment has reaffirmed his position as the authentic national chairman of the party.

He also described Peter Obi’s recent visit to Imo State to campaign for Senator Athan Achonu as a contempt of subsisting court order.

In a swift reaction, Abure described the claim as false, saying the Apapa’s claim did not reflect the true position of the court. This was as he said that mere comments of the trial judge in the matter was not a judgement and should be discountenance.

Apapa, factional national chairman of LP had during a press briefing in Abuja with some members of his led-NWC, maintained that Abure was still under suspension when he conducted primary elections in three states, saying that formed the basis for the judgment.

Apapa who flanked by the factional national publicity secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, other members of his led NWC and his legal team, said the recent judgement in Edo State that lifted his suspension by members of his ward was “more or less civil matter.

Abure dismissed the claims by the Apapa faction, holding that the appeal by the LP was not necessary as the decision of the trial court was in its favour and that mere comments of the trial judge in the matter was not a judgement.

In a statement by the Abure led-NWC, signed by Obiora Ifoh, Abure said he had earlier asked the Court of Appeal to quash the ruling of the trial court in the Federal High Court Owerri and that he informed the court that Senator Athan Achonu won the party’s primaries.

He said: “It is therefore important to state that neither the Federal High Court Owerri nor the Court of Appeal Owerri, which sat in Abuja today made any orders in the matter other than for lack of locus standi against the plaintiff (Basil Maduka).

“Consequently, the status quo remains with Senator Athan Achonu as the validly nominated candidate of Labour Party for 2023 Imo governorship election.”