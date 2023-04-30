From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A fresh anxiety has enveloped the city of Kano over a statement by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso that the incoming government would revisit the deposition of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11

Daily Sun gathered that troubled by the remarks are the sympathizers of the present structure of the monarchy in the state, many of whom took the statement very seriously given the influence of Kwankwaso over the Governor- elect as well as the cordial relationship between the deposed Emir and the incoming administration.

The issue, Daily Sun gathered, formed the focal point of discussions in many parts of the state on Sunday with many discussants taking sides with the deposed Emir or with the present emirs of the five emirate councils of the state.

In his reaction to this development, an elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai however regretted that too many people are attaching too much meaning to the statement, insisting that Kwankwaso is not the Governor- elect of the state.

He said that it is only when the governor – elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf bares his mind on the topic that the matter should be taken serious while describing the statement by Kwankwaso as an expression of his personal opinion.

“As a father, I don’t know if Kwankwaso actually made the statement or not, but if he did, then I think that it is too early in the day to make such statement because there is a sitting governor and a state House of Assembly in place and the governor- elect has not been sworn – in”

On whether the incoming government has powers to reinstate the former Emir and discharge the present set up , Yakassai noted that , “The reality is that traditional rulers are subordinates to the state government and the governor has powers to make and unmake them, no matter how powerful they maybe”.

Yakasai also expressed concern at the role of politics in the life of traditional leadership in Nigeria, saying that incessant interventions in the form of deposition or reinstatement in an attempt by politicians to exert their authority over these leaders was most unfortunate.

Speaking to Daily Sun, a former Head of Department of Political Science, Bayero University, Kano, Professor Kamilu Sani Fagge observed that Kwankwaso could as well be flying a kite in order to assess public opinion on the issue.

He maintained that the incoming administration has powers to revisit the issue while recalling that in the past, Governor Abubakar Rimi had balkanised the emirate in the state, only for the administration of Sabo Barkin Zuwo to reassign and restore the old order upon assumption of office.

He implored the incoming administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf to be guided by fairness and justice in his policy options and to consider the peace, stability and unity of the state in whatever he elects to do on the subject.

“We should not allow personal differences and personality differences to wade into public policy decision making” he advised.

It could be recalled that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in a viral video on Saturday had hinted that the incoming administration in the state would revisit the dethronement of the former Emir of Kano, Mohammad Sanusi 11

“As elders, we will continue to advise them to do the right thing. We tried not to intervene in the issue of bringing or removing any Emir. But now an opportunity has come” he had stated

“Those who were given the opportunity will sit down and see to the issues .They will look at what they are expected to do. Besides the Emir, even the emirate has been divided into five places.All these need to be studied.” he stated.