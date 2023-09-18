From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two communities including Aboh and Abala-Oshimili in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have been submerged by flood as water level continues to rise on River Niger.

Local sources claimed that water started encroaching on people’s homes in the communities since September 14, adding that while some persons have relocated, others were now making use of canoe to access their flooded houses.

The development has heightened tension in other riverine communities across the state.

A community leader in Umu-Oko, Oko in Oshimili South, Emordi Obiorah said although water was yet to overflow it’s banks, residents have become anxious.

Obiorah said they were monitoring the water level on a daily basis, adding that they would not hesitate to relocate if it starts encroaching on homes.

In Uzere and other communities in Isoko area of the state, the apprehension is also high as residents are monitoring the situation with bathed breath.

A resident said “we are afraid this water will chase us away soon. My neighbour’s house has been surrounded and the water is still coming. We believe it may not be serious but we will need help from government.”

The Commissioner for Special Duties in the state, Etacherure Ejiro who doubles as the co-chairman, Flood Disaster Management Committee, informed that the committee had already visited flood prone communities to assess the level of threat and provide immediate response.

He said the committee also inspected several IDP camps with a view to deal with the challenges the camps were facing before it gets operational.