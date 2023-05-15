Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

There is prevailing anxiety as an improvised explosive device went off on Sunday night at a drinking joint in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The explosion which occurred at the Doruwa area opposite Polaris bank in Jalingo affected some buildings within the area while unspecified number of persons were injured in the incident.

This is the 4th of such explosion to hit the state capital in the last two years.

Daily Sun Correspondent who visited the scene of the explosion on Monday morning reports that, despite the fear, life has resumed as usual in the very bustling community as residents were seen on the scene going about their daily activities and even during on the spot of the explosion with the shed blood still fresh on the ground.

One of the victims Mr Mathew Dogo told our Correspondent that the level of damage would have been much worse if the explosion had not taken an upward trajectory instead.

“We were hear drinking Burukutu when the whole thing happened. Luckily, the thing went up and straight through the roof. I think it was kept under the bench because you can see parts of the bench lodged in the roof of the tent.

“Most of those affected including myself suffered from shrapnels. I was hit myself but the damage is not severe. For me, this will not stop me from coming out to sit and rest and interact with my friends” Dogo said.