From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has expelled the Delta and Ogun States chairmen, Efe Tobor and Sunday Olappsi Ogini, for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities in the recently concluded general polls.

NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary Agbo Major, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, explained that before Tobor and Olappsi were expelled, a disciplinary committee to investigate them was set up but they refused to appear on two different occasions.

He said: “It is very disheartening that some members of our Party engaged in anti-party activities by aligning openly with other parties in the last election. You will agree with me that no party worth its salt will condone such misdemeanor.

“Unfortunately, some States Chairmen and their Executives, apart from very loud anti- Party activities were accused of plethora of wrongdoings which negated their oath of office.

“This prompted the National Working Committee (NWC) to set up a Disciplinary Committee to investigate three States, Edo, Delta, and Ogun.

“While the Edo State Chairman appeared before the Disciplinary Committee, the Delta State Chairman, Chief Efe Tobor and his Ogun State counterpart, Comrade Sunday Olappsi Ogini failed to appear on the two occasions they were invited.

“Consequently, the NWC met on Thursday, April 27, 2023 and came up with the following decisions:

“That both the Chairman NNPP in Delta State, Chief Efe Tobor and his Ogun State counterpart, Comrade Olaposi Sunday Ogini have been expelled from the party, with effect from Thursday, April 27, 2023

“That the Executives from the State, down to the Local Government and Ward levels in Delta and Ogun States have been dissolved effective Thursday, April 27, 2023.

“The expulsion of both Chief Efe Tobor and Comrade Sunday Olaposi Ogini will be taken to the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Convention for ratification.”

Meanwhile, Agbo tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair governorship election in Kogi and Imo States slated November.

“NNPP demands free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States. These elections are critical for sustainable democracy in Nigeria. The will and mandate of the people must be respected.

“The party urges INEC to provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates participating in the elections, and ensure that every vote is counted and count in the overall results.

“This implies that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) will function excellently, maximally and optimally. Nigerians will not tolerate any excuse for poor performance from INEC.

“We must get it right this time and redirect the ship of the nation to the path of rectitude, progress, development and advancement.

“Insecurity has been the bane of the nation’s development and should be effectively tackled and crushed to move the country forward. Most eligible voters did not turn up to cast their ballots in the contentious 2023 general election which recorded the lowest voters turnout since Independence in 1960.

“NNPP urges security agents to sit up and effectively discharge their constitutional duties in tandem with Section 14(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Nigerians want dividends of democracy, not carnage. Enough is enough of kidnapping and gruesome killings in the country.

“It is time to restore the dignity of our nation as the great arsenal of democracy in Africa. Together, we will build a new Nigeria anchored on justice, peace, love, unity, equity and progress,” he said.