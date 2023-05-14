From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), has constituted a disciplinary committee to check and curtail anti party activities among members.

State chairman of the party, Comrade Austin Agada, who inaugurated the six member committee at the state party secretariat in Makurdi, at the weekend, said the committee will carry out investigations of members on allegations anti party activities.

Recall that the state APC had, at a congress on Wednesday, 10 May ,2023, suspended two of its former Governorship aspirants, senator Barnabas Gemade and Professor Terhemen Shija, as well as five other members for anti party activities.

Agada said the suspended members will face the committee and if found guilty, will be shown the way out.

He noted that there was a lot of anti party activities during the 2023 general elections in the state saying, the party would have lost at the polls if not that they were strong enough to wrestle powers from their opponents.

He therefore stated that the committee is aimed at sanitizing the party to curb such activities and also ensure unity among members.

“We want to ensure that we prevent anything that will break the party. We need to be on one page to uphold the mandate the Benue people had given us.”

He said the Benue people have suffered so much and it will be their joy to strengthen the party and ensure that the administration of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia succeeds.

Chairman of the Fact Finding and Disciplinary Committee, Terlumun Akputu, thanked the party for finding them worthy to serve and promised to work for the overall interest of the party.

“We will be fair to all parties, we will observe rule of law, equity and ensure that internal democracy is strengthened.

“We know that the APC is on the threshold of being inaugurated to supplanting the opposition and as such, we need the moral force, psychological force and the disciplinary force to perform creditably. We will not fail you or members of the APC, so help me God,” he said.