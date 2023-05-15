From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a disciplinary committee to check and curtail anti-party activities among members.

APC Chairman, Austin Agada, who inaugurated the six-member committee at the state party secretariat in Makurdi, at the weekend, said the committee will carry out investigations of members on allegations anti-party activities.

The state APC had, at a congress on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, suspended two of its former governorship aspirants, Barnabas Gemade and Terhemen Shija, as well as five other members for anti-party activities.

Agada said the suspended members will face the committee and if found guilty, will be shown the way out.

He noted that there was a lot of anti-party activities during the 2023 general election in the state, saying the party would have lost at the polls if not that they were strong enough to wrest powers from their opponents.

He, therefore, said the committee is aimed at sanitising the party to curb such activities and also ensure unity among members.

Chairman of the Fact Finding and Disciplinary Committee, Terlumun Akputu, thanked the party for finding them worthy to serve and promised to work for the overall interest of the party.