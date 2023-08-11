From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA has pledged its support and assistance to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in furtherance of the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Chairman of the branch, Barrister Godwin Ochai, stated this on Thursday, August 10, 2023, during a visit to the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Commission.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren shortly after the visit of the NBA Chairman.

According to Ochai, “the EFCC and the NBA are partners in progress as far as the fight against corruption was concerned”, and also commended the Legal and Prosecution Department of the Command for the co-operation received so far.

He further stated that the visit was to strengthen the existing relationship between the EFCC and the NBA in the fight against corruption.

In her remarks, the Acting Commander, Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, ACE I Aisha Abubakar expressed her appreciation for the visit and solicited more synergy and support of NBA in advancing the good work of the EFCC towards eradicating economic and financial crimes including corruption.

She further urged NBA to always verify claims made by their clients and members against the EFCC in order not to be misled.

Head Legal and Prosecution, ACE I, Nasiru Salele, also thanked the branch for the visit saying it is the first of its kind in the Command.