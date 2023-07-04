From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Commission (PCACC) has arrested the former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, Idris Wada Saleh over alleged fraud.

The former Commissioner, who was also the Managing Director of the Kano Road Maintenance Agency in the state, was picked up on Monday evening in the state capital.

He was accused by the Anti- graft body of withdrawing over N1 billion from the state coffers for the rehabilitation of 30 roads and drainages within the state capital but failed to execute them.

Also held in connection with the same allegation of financial impropriety were the Permanent Secretary, Public Procurement Bureau, Mustapha Madaki Haguna, the Director of Finance and the Director of Research and Planning among two others, according to a source.

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin – gado Tuesday morning confirmed the arrests to Daily Sun, promising to make the details available to the public by way of a statement which would be issued later.