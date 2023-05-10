From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed its readiness to run some system checks on Anambra State Civil Service if invited by the government.

State Resident Anti Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Godwin Oche, disclosed this to journalists in Awka during the May congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State Council held at Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre.

Oche, represented by a staff of the commission in charge of Public Enlightenment and Education, Mr. Inalegwu Shaibu, said that such action would be in the best interest of the state as the commission would teach the workers how to detect and prevent corruption.

He said that the system study would be carried out on ministries, departments and agencies of the government as well as parastatals in the state; revealing, however, that within months of the establishment of ICPC in the state, the commission had achieved quite a lot.

“We have achieved a lot within the few months we have been in Anambra State, and that includes systems visits to major institutions and holding of trainings.

“Systems visit is a duty we undertake to institutions without informing them, to look at their operations and also advise them on what entails corruption and what does not.

“We are more concerned about federal organisations, but we will be happy if the state government approaches us to conduct systems studies on their organisations.

“We also hold trainings and workshops for staff members because it is not everyone that knows what and what entails corrupt practices.

“We were operating from Enugu before now, but we just opened our Anambra office, and we are here to partner with you as journalists, to ensure that we fight corruption in Nigeria”, he said.

The RACC listed Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Federal Polytechnic, Oko as some of the federal institutions in the state where the commission had conducted systems study.

Oche urged Nigerians to avoid corrupt practices saying that it has been the bane of Nigeria’s development.

“Corruption has been a major problem hindering growth and development of the country. We need the support of the media in the battle to end the menace”, the RACC said.

The ICPC boss, who maintained that it would be difficult to confront corruption without the support of the media, opined that preventing corruption was quite cheaper for the government than prosecution. He advocated for 60 percent prevention and 40 percent investigation and prosecution.

He further explained that the commission collaborates with schools, journalists and other stakeholders to teach them what constitutes corruption and the importance of abstaining from corrupt practices.

Responding, the Chairman of NUJ in the state, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, who was represented by the vice chairman of the council, Comrade Ngozi Obileri, while thanking the ICPC officials for finding time to be with the journalists, assured of their readiness to collaborate with the anti graft agency in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.