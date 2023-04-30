From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna-based independent corruption fighters under the auspices of the Anti-Corruption Crusaders Network (ACCN) have urged the Nigerian Police Authorities to reward the former Sokoto State Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdullahi Lawal, for rejecting a N50 million bribe from two Chinese officials.

The leader of the ACCN, Shehu Abubakar, said the appeal to reward the ex-EFCC officer has become imperative following the Court of Appeal judgment that sentenced the two Chinese to prison for their offences on March 31, 2023.

The group in a statement to newsmen believed that Lawal, a senior police officer, should receive a special promotion from the highest police authorities for his patriotism and honesty.

“The Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal had found Mr Meng Wei Kun and Mr Xu Kuai guilty of two of three-count charges that included conspiracy, money laundering, and attempted bribery to the tune of N50 Million brought against them by the EFCC,” the statement added.

The Anti-corruption crusaders praised Lawal as a patriotic and honest police officer whose actions had dispelled negative perceptions of police officers.

“This is why we are calling on the Police Authorities to reward the officer with a special promotion for his patriotism, which led to the arrest of the two convicted Chinese men in Sokoto.

“Nigeria needs more God-fearing, hardworking, and patriotic officers like him in the fight against corruption in this country. Rewarding officers like him will serve as motivation for other junior-ranking officers to emulate him.

“We are also commending the judiciary for upholding the truth by ensuring that the Chinese men were convicted.

“It is therefore important to recognise officers like Abdullahi Lawal, who served and continued to serve their country with dedication and patriotism”. The statement said.

The Anti-corruption crusaders further explained that the officer’s actions demonstrated to the world that Nigerians were not corrupt because there are citizens who are proud of their country.