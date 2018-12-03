Fred Itua, Abuja

Chief Commissioner of Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Chille Igbawua, yesterday revealed that plans were underway to stem out administrative injustice and bureaucratic corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as in the private sector.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, following his election as member of the Executive Council of the Continental Body (AOMA), Igbawua said he will greater number of citizens and foreigners resident in Nigeria take full benefits of the Ombudsman Institution in ensuring social justice.

He also revealed that the commission will actively monitor elections in 2019. The Chief Commissioner revealed that cases of fraud, violence or corruption before, during and after the 2019 general elections, will be closely monitored to ensure that justice is served.

Dispelling fears that activities of the commission will be hampered by executive interference, Mr. Igbawua explained that the Act setting it up makes it independence. He said the commission reports directly to the National Assembly annually and that by law, it’s activities cannot be micro-managed.

He said: “For a long time, Nigeria had been missing from the various international Ombudsman fora, due largely to inability to meet her financial obligations. We participated actively in the last meeting and this resulted in my being elected as a member of AOMA.

“Going forward, we will ensure that a greater number of citizens and foreigners resident in Nigeria take benefits of the Ombudsman Institution in ensuring that social justice from all government and private sector establishments through expeditious disposition of complaints from the public.

“As a commission, we will fight administrative injustice and bureaucratic corruption with unrelenting intensity. It will not be business as usual. The Act which set up this commission has given us the necessary powers and we will use it.

“Regarding the 2019 general elections, we are aware of the things that are happening. We are Nigerians and we know these things. We will monitor the elections and bring anyone involved in any act of violence or fraud before, during and after the elections to justice.”