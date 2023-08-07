From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has inaugurated a taskforce committee on the prevention and control of anthrax disease charging them, to do everything within their powers, to prevent the disease from entering the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee, at Government House, Makurdi on Monday, the Governor has also directed the committee to ensure the vaccination of all animals in the state.

He said the move has become necessary following the fatal health implications the anthrax disease poses to both humans and animals.

While he recalled that the disease, was first reported at a farm in Niger State, near the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on July 17, 2023, the Governor urged the Taskforce team to ensure effective public sensitization on symptoms and necessary actions, so as to identify, isolate and institute immediate actions in suspected animals, humans and or the environment.

He said the committee must ensure the vaccination of all cattle, sheep, goats, pigs in the the state to avoid any eventualities.

He further advice appropriate authorities on the control and prevention of the disease to ensure strict monitoring of the state’s entry point for all livestock as well as to clear and issue right of passage on vehicles under inspection and collection of user/hazard fees for the State Government.

He promised the taskforce of his administration’s necessary encouragement and logistics support to enable them succeed in their task.

Responding, the Chairman of the Taskforce who is the Director of Livestock Services at the state Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Edward Amali, assured the Governor of the team’s proactiveness to carry out their assignment to ensure that there is no case of the disease in the state.

Members of the taskforce committee include Dr. Ediga Achegbulu, Dr. Terungwa Ikye-Tor, Gabriel Sule, Dr. Joshua Abuku, Dr Emmanuel Atser, Dr. Gabriel Amase, Dr Igbabul Shembe Agela, Dr. Chile Tersoo, Dr. Tughgba Terzungwe, Dr. Nguavese Akange Eleye, Dr. Mike Tion, Dr. Kenneth Bem Iortyom, Dr. David Shehu and Dr. Ephraim Boya.

The members were selected across the ministries of agriculture, health and human services, University of Agriculture, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and the Nigerian Police Force.