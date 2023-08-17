From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

As part of safety measures against the anthrax disease, the Benue state government has cautioned residents against the consumption of dead animals.

The Director of Livestock Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Edward Amali, who gave this advice on Thursday while speaking to newsmen in his office in Makurdi, said the call was necessary as it has been discovered that some butchers are in the habit of slaughtering and selling already dead animals.

He said “At this point when there is a scare of an anthrax disease in the country, we are advised to ensure we are cautious on how we eat pork meat and beef. They must be inspected at the abattoirs if you must eat meat.

He advised the people not to expose themselves to danger by eating any kind of meat they see saying they could be dead animals.

He said butchers and residents must patronize abattoirs that are staffed by professionals and veterinarians who would inspect the animals at the point of slaughter.

“We are not saying there is anthrax in the state but we are advising them to completely desist from killing dead animals because you don’t know what killed the animals but some of them won’t heed. By so doing, they are also the first point of contact. The hazard is theirs. The animals must be inspected and certified okay before it can come into the abattoir.”

Amali who is the Chairman of the taskforce on the prevention and control of anthrax disease set up and inaugurated by Governor Hyacinth Alia, recently said state government, through the committee, has intensified sensitization of residents on safety measures.

He further disclosed that plans have been concluded to commence house to house sensitization of residents on the dreaded anthrax disease.

“We had embarked on TV and radio sensitization and we now want to commence house to house sensitization because we have realised that because of the law prohibiting open grazing in the state, most houses and compounds have animals tied in their premises that do not come out at all and this could form a major number among livestock populations in the state.

“So even if they are 20 or 30 percent, we are looking at starting our sensitization campaign house to house so that we could reach these animals that are being kept and fed within the houses.”

The Livestock Director, however urged residents to be cautious and watch out their animals for symptoms saying “once you see blood oozing out of it eyes, ears, the anus or the anal area and the blood does not clot even after sometimes, the immediate thing to do is to quickly cordon the place so that nobody goes around there. Anthrax is contagious by contact and inhalation of the source.”

“We have been sensitizing the people on what to do and once they suspect anthrax, cordon the area, rush to the closest veterinarian, animal health specialist or government authorities to report for immediate action.

Our correspondent reports that the Amali led taskforce was charged with the responsibilities to ensure the vaccination of all cattle, sheep, goats, pigs in the the state, advise appropriate authorities on the control and prevention of the disease, ensure strict monitoring of the state’s entry point for all livestock as well as to clear and issue right of passage on vehicles under inspection and collection of user/hazard fees for the State Government.

The Director said the committee will do its best to compliment the efforts of the state government to ensure there is no outbreak of anthrax in the state.