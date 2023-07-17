Anthony Joshua has insisted he is getting his career on the right track ahead of his huge domestic showdown with Dillian Whyte next month.

The 33-year-old is looking to rebuild after successive losses against Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022. He returned to winning ways by outpointing Jermaine Franklin in April, but delivered a lacklustre performance that drew criticism from fans and pundits.

That fight was his first under new trainer Derrick James after Joshua decided to move away from home comforts to team up with the American in Texas.

Having failed to shine against Franklin, questions have been raised about whether the change in environment has benefitted Joshua. The two-time world champion is happy with his current set-up, though, and feels he is doing everything right to get back to the top of the heavyweight division.

“What’s beautiful about sports is there’s always a next opportunity to prove yourself, so no matter what happens, there’s a process that I’m following and I just know that if we look at history, everything will work out for me,” he said.

“I’ve just got to ride the wave, stay consistent, stay focused and when the opportunity presents itself… Everyone can write you off, but if you believe in yourself and you continue on your journey, 100 percent you will overcome it.

“Only you can defeat yourself. Not anyone else.”

Joshua’s next test will come against fellow Brit Whyte at a sold-out O2 Arena on August 12.

Their first meeting in the professional ranks came eight years ago, with Joshua knocking Whyte out with a vicious uppercut in the seventh round.