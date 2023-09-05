From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Executive Director of Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Victor Antai, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for finding him worthy for appointment to the NDDC Board.

Antai in a message he personally issued and was obtained by Daily Sun, said he was humbled by the outpouring of love, support and solidarity by Akwa Ibom people across political party lines since the announcement for the reconstitution of the board of the Commission.

He pledged to work with all stakeholders for the development of the Niger Delta region.

The Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election: “I am honoured for being found worthy by President Bola Tinubu of the appointment as the Executive Director of the NDDC. I shall also remain eternally grateful to our grand leader, the Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for his support to me at all times and for the political pillar we have known over the years.

“I am humbled by the show of love by Akwa Ibom people across political party lines including politicians, community leaders, lawmakers, and youth groups through social media posts, congratulatory messages and personal visits since the announcement was made.

“I am deeply touched and inspired by your generous words of congratulations and encouragement. With boundless gratitude for the confidence reposed in me by the President and with an unwavering resolve to honour that trust, I pledge to work with all stakeholders for the development of our region as expressed by the mandate of the NDDC.”

Antai solicited the support and collaboration of all strata of the Niger Delta including traditional rulers and youth groups for the new board to accomplish a new development paradigm for the region as they come on board.